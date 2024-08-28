Woman Makes Sourdough Bread Dough on a Plane, Internet Gets Mad

Vlogger Maria Baradell thought she would make good use of her time on a flight from the US to Spain, so she decided to record herself making sourdough bread in the middle of the flight. She documented the entire process up until it was ready to bake because commercial flights quite rudely refused to provide ovens. She posted to her Instagram Reel. It went viral, and thus began the backlash.

In the video, Baradell can be seen mixing the water, starter, and flour in a bowl while sitting in her window seat with fluffy clouds just outside. She mixed, kneaded, and proofed the dough all on her tray table. The idea was to surprise her sister with fresh dough ready to be baked into bread as soon as she got off the plane—but also for those sweet, sweet Internet points, because why else would you do something so weird and disruptive if not for the likes.

Videos by VICE

The video quickly racked up a million views and, with it, a ton of very pissed-off people. Some commenters argued that preparing food in an enclosed space like an airplane could pose health risks for passengers with gluten allergies. More likely, the health risk would be to whoever ate the bread.

One commenter who claims to be a flight attendant said that she once saw a passenger clip his toenails on the tray table and another one puke all over their tray table. They can bacteria-wipe the interior of the plane all they want, but an airplane is basically just a public bus in the sky. Would you want to make soft moist bread dough on a public bus? Probably not.

As is par for the course for these mini-controversies, Baradell apologized. She admits that the stunt was probably not the best idea. She said she was inspired by a social media trend where people cooked meals entirely in unusual places, like the woman who cooked a seafood boil in her Tesla.

You can always just make bread at home like a respectable person.