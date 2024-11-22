This Woman Ordered a Pendant Necklace—and Got a Rotten Dog Tooth Instead

Sometimes what you see online isn’t exactly the same as what arrives at your doorstep. We’ve all been there before, right? You order an item and when you go to open it up, you realize that the sizing is completely off or the color is not what the picture made it out to be.

Well, how about ordering what you thought was a necklace with a cute pendant that actually turned out to be a dangling dog tooth? That’s what one Temu customer is claiming happened to her.

Videos by VICE

A viral TikTok from a UK woman named Bella Moscardini showed off the mislabeled product.

The item’s description listed the braided faux leather necklace as being adorned with a “resin pendant.” Instead, it looks more like a dog’s canine.

“This natural decay really makes me think that [it] has been yanked out of a mouth,” she shared on the video.

The New York Post received a comment from the e-commerce marketplace that didn’t actually address the validity of whether the necklace had a dog tooth attached or not but did maintain its customers are always welcome to return disappointing products.

“At Temu, we provide a 90-day money-back guarantee for items that are not as described, are damaged or do not arrive,” the comment stated.

This is just the latest scandal for the e-commerce brand Temu. In September, safety regulators aimed their sights on the company, believing that various baby and infant products were being sold on the marketplace that did not meet U.S. regulations. They’ve also been called out in the past for concerns about data risks to their customers.

You can now add selling questionable necklaces that may or may not contain a pulled dog’s tooth as its centerpiece to the growing list of issues Temu is facing.