Woman in the Philippines Tries Smuggling Meth Into Jail Inside a Packed Breakfast Meal

In the Philippines, many have tried to hide drugs in all sorts of items, and food has been a recurring theme. They’ve been discovered in instant noodles and even a bag of chips. The most recent example, though, is a woman who tried sneaking crystal meth into jail by hiding it in a packed breakfast meal.

The woman, 27-year-old Camie Olaguer, was arrested yesterday for hiding drugs inside a styrofoam container that packed a popular Filipino breakfast meal called hotsilog. This usually consists of a hotdog, egg, and garlic rice, but her version had an extra helping of suspected crystal meth — five sachets to be exact. She brought this to the Fairview Police Station in Quezon City, ABS-CBN News reported.

The package was meant for her friend Von Marco Medina, an inmate who has been detained in the police station for a week, after being arrested for selling illegal drugs.

Olaguer arrived after visiting hours, so the guards did not let her in. Instead, she asked if they could give the food to Medina, according to GMA News.

Authorities then discovered the sachets of drugs hidden below the food, after a jail guard opened the packed lunch backwards.

“She was aggressively trying to visit her friend to give food, which is why we were suspicious,” Police Lt. Rosendo Magsipoc of the Fairview Police Station told reporters.

Olaguer denied that she owned the drugs and said that she was only asked to deliver the food by Medina’s relative.

“That’s not mine. I know nothing,” she said.

She will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

