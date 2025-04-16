Woman Sang Blink-182 at a Karaoke Bar—Then Realized Tom DeLonge Was Watching

While I can’t imagine it happens all that often, there is something deeply embarrassing about singing a famous person’s song in front of them. I once did an impression of Aaron Neville to his face, and he politely responded with, “I’ve heard better.”

I will go to my deathbed with that embarrassment on my mind, so I cannot fathom what this drunk Blink-182 fan was feeling when she found out bassist/vocalist Tom DeLonge had watched her perform “All The Small Things” on karaoke.

@websitelandlord She had no idea the guy who wrote that song was sitting right there. I told her and her friends and they lost their minds. blink182 tomdelonge coachella @Tom DeLonge @blink-182 ♬ original sound – Kyle | Website Landlord

The clip surfaced recently on TikTok, showing the woman enthusiastically belting out the iconic pop-punk song with all the passion her inebriated little heart could muster, while DeLonge sits in the back of the bar, chuckling kindly at the performance.

In a caption in the video, the poster explains that the fan “had no idea the guy who wrote that song was sitting right there” and that she and her friends “lost their minds” when someone told them.

