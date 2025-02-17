Woman Says She Has Perfect Skin and Never Farts on the Carnivore Diet

A TikTok influencer has gone viral with claims that the carnivore diet has helped her lose fat, clear her acne, and even fart less.

Isabella “Bella” Ma, a Juilliard-trained concert pianist, was previously a vegan before devoting herself to the high-fat carnivore lifestyle in 2019.

The fad diet has become more popular in recent years, especially among social media influencers, despite the fact that it’s pretty heavily criticized among healthcare professionals and literally made cholesterol ooze from this guy’s hands.

In one of her most recent videos, Ma shows off what she says is a typical meal on her version of the carnivore diet.

“Thanks to this lifestyle, I’ve lost 30 pounds of fat, reversed my cystic acne, psoriasis, and eczema,” she claims. “And, I no longer fart, have brain fog, or any PMS symptoms.”

On her plate, Ma shows off baked chicken wings and an 80-20 hamburger patty. She also has a stick of cold, unsalted butter and a heaping bowl full of “golden jello.”

The jello is made by cooking oxtails in an instant pot, then allowing the fat to congeal in the refrigerator overnight. Ma describes it as “the best food for skin, hair, nails and anti-aging.”

is the carnivore diet actually healthy?

Despite the influencer’s claims, it’s important to note that overwhelming your GI tract with fatty foods actually causes bloating and gas. It’s also known to slow your digestive system, which makes your farts smell even worse. You’re not just gassy, you’re releasing fermented gas. Yum.

As countless medical professionals have also pointed out, fatty foods like red meat and butter can raise cholesterol, leading to heart health issues. Then there are the problems that come with eliminating fruits and vegetables entirely, which removes all the fiber from your diet, not to mention any nutrients not found in animal products.

Commenters on Ma’s posts pointed out other negative effects of consuming nothing but animal products as well, like climate change and pollution.

“Good job at contributing to one of the most polluting industries,” one wrote. “A carnivore diet is sooooo selfish. Our earth is dying.”

However, the climate effects are unlikely to concern Ma, as she shared that the carnivore diet has also allowed her to quit using sunscreen.

“After 6 years of eating nothing but animal foods and butter, I can sunbathe for much longer with zero burning and zero spf needed,” she shared in a recent Instagram post.

“HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? I’ve heard from fellow long term carnivores that cutting out the seed oils and replacing them with healthy animal fats has also transformed their skin’s tolerance to the sun.”