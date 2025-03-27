Woman Scammed Out of $18K by AI Morgan Wallen

We’ve seen some exotic scams before involving celebrities and their likeness. We’ve also seen some embarrassingly bad ones—like someone who thought they were dating Brad Pitt.

The latest fraud falls in that same category, as a Texas woman was convinced she was in a relationship with country music star Morgan Wallen. The woman, whose name is Desiree, appeared on the YouTube channel, Catfished, and showed firsthand what she got herself into.

Fully convinced she was dating the “I’m The Problem” singer, Desiree now finds herself on the cusp of filing for bankruptcy. She inherited over $18K in debt due to purchases she thought were going to Wallen.

Again, just like that Pitt scam, I have to ask: why would a multi-millionaire celebrity EVER ask for money from a regular person? Come on, people!

AI Morgan Wallen Scammed a Woman Out of $18K

The heart of the scam lies in a fake interview and hiring process that she went through. She was under the impression the Tennessee artist wanted to hire her to his team. She went through a Q&A with a fake talent agency in which she provided info like her social security and banking information.

AI was used at one point during their texting exchanges to convince the woman that Wallen was on the other end of the phone. From that point forward, she was hooked. All of this is a reminder that anyone can be susceptible to a phishing scam.

Even as ridiculous as thinking you’re dating a celebrity sounds, the part about going through a phony interview is something that anyone could actually fall for.

What if it wasn’t a mega superstar like Wallen but rather a local business that matches your LinkedIn job hunt status, and they request an interview and appear to hire you? That’s something that could put anyone at risk.

Ultimately, it’s upsetting to hear someone fully convinced of one thing and go a step further by handing over their own money only to come out in a massive hole when it’s all said and done.