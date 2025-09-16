Woman Sold Her Soul for a Labubu Doll Collection—Literally

People usually joke about selling their soul for rent money or maybe a stress-free week. A woman in Russia actually followed through. She traded hers for just over a thousand bucks, then spent it on Labubu dolls and a folk concert ticket.

The deal reportedly began on Telegram when a marketing consultant named Dmitri posted what he thought was a joke. He offered 100,000 rubles, about $1,180, to anyone willing to sign over their soul using their own blood. He didn’t expect a response, but 26-year-old Karina messaged him with a simple answer. She agreed.

Karina signed the paper, pressed her blood to the contract, and handed it over. Dmitri later posted the evidence, calling it his first soul purchase and writing, “I definitely feel like Davy Jones right now.” He admitted he had no idea what to do with it and described the stunt as more of a social experiment than anything else.

According to Oddity Central, which cited the Telegram channel Mash, Karina said she wasn’t worried about what became of her soul. The money was gone within days, spent on a Labubu doll collection and a ticket to see folk singer Nadezhda Kadisheva. Her only comment on the trade was simple: she wanted the dolls.

OddityCentral reported that the Russian Orthodox Church condemned the act, warning that Karina had ‘sold her soul and chosen evil,’ and predicting decline, illness, suffering, and even death.

That condemnation only fueled the story further, sparking debate over whether the sale was a stunt, an act of desperation, or just another example of how far people will go for money and attention.

In the end, Dmitri got his headline-making soul contract and Karina got her toys. Legally, the paper means nothing. Spiritually, it struck a nerve. The whole episode underlines a blunt reality. Everyone has a price, and sometimes that price looks like a limited-edition doll with a creepy cartoon grin.