Woman Gets Stuck Between Boulders for 5 Hours Hunting Lost iPhone

Oh, the things we’ll do to protect our phones. We’ve all been there. Elbow deep in the cushions of our couch trying to grab our iPhone that slipped down. Reaching down into the pit of a toilet to grab one that we mishandled while in the bathroom.

One Australian woman found herself in between a rock and a place—literally—trying to relocate her phone. The 20-something Matilda Campbell fell head-first into a crevice situated between two boulders in an attempt to grab her phone that had fallen in one of the worst possible spots.

According to The Guardian, a team of emergency workers came to the scene and were able to remove multiple boulders to free her. The hours-long rescue eventually saw her pulled out feet-first. In the process, crew members had to construct a frame to keep some boulders in place while maneuvering others out of the way.

“In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic, I had never encountered a job quite like this,” said one of the rescue specialists, Peter Watts, to ABC Australia. “It was challenging but incredibly rewarding.”

Watts called the woman a “trooper” and said she was very calm during the whole ordeal.

“I would have been beside myself stuck in that sort of situation, but when we were there, she was calm, she was collected, anything we asked her to do she was able to do it to help us get her out.

Before the rescue team arrived, Campbell’s friends attempted to free her to no avail.

Campbell eventually shared an update on Instagram for all to see as she highlighted the bumps and bruises she endured in her quest to save her phone. Her post confirms that it took five hours for the crew to pull her out.

Thankfully there was a happy ending to this entire near-disaster. I know I can’t even imagine the thought of being stuck for five hours between two massive rocks. The claustrophobia alone would do me in.

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the phone… there’s no happy ending there. That thing was never found.