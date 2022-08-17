Woman Sues Landlord, Claims Lease Included ‘Sexual Intercourse’ Contract

Former Las Vegas real estate broker and property manager Allan Rothstein is being sued in federal court for harassment, fraud, and housing law violations after allegedly requiring a woman to sign a housing contract that promised she’d give him blowjobs for five years, according to a lawsuit filed in 2019.

Candy Torres filed her complaint against Rothstein, as well as the property’s owner Kyle Puntney. Torres—who sought to rent from Rothstein and Puntney with her five young children—claimed that during the process of trying to rent from them, Rothstein demanded that she give him a hand job. When she refused, he required her to sign a contract titled “Direct Consent for Sexual Intercourse and/or Fellatio or Cunnilingus” before he would allow her to rent the apartment.

According to the lawsuit, at this point in the rental process, Rothstein had already dragged Torres, who was applying to rent the property through Section 8 housing laws, through a long process involving multiple payments, fees, and cleanings of the apartment that she did herself. At the time, Torres and her children were living in a hotel.

“She protested that this form was too weird to be proper,” the complaint states. “Under protest, Torres scribbled her signature on the Direct Consent form, collected her copies and left.”

The form, according to the complaint, included “bizarre” language about Torres being required to have sex with Rothstein as part of living in the house:

The RESPONDENT/S hereby and freely gives their total consent to the INITIATOR/S to engage in sexual activities with the RESPONDENT/S with the understanding that sexual intercourse as defined by the State of Nevada will occur. This consent and agreement is valid for the period of FIVE years and does hereby freely give implied consent to consecutive or concurrent sexual encounters between the RESPONDENTS/S and the INITIATOR/S.

The contract also stated that Torres must agree that she didn’t have any partners or parents who are “larger, meaner, and more physically aggressive, owns firearms and/or is more possessive than the INITIATOR/S.”

It also required her to attest that she wasn’t “under the influence of an incapacitating intoxicant, aphrodisiacs, or psychoactive substances, including but not limited to, alcohol, drugs, oysters, Bremelanotide, truffles, sea cucumber, strawberries, lobster, dark chocolate, Cocaine, LSD, cannabis or any other mind-altering chemical or substance, nor have they been given the same by the INITIATOR/S,” according to ABC 13 in Las Vegas.

Housing lawyer Bruce Flammey told ABC 13 that her signing the contract likely meant nothing legally. “People sign things all the time, and the popular myth is, well, you signed it, so it’s binding,” he said. “There are a variety of things you can sign that are not binding. Any contract that is against the law or public policy is not binding.”

Rothstein is no longer working in real estate, but his website—a stunning display of passionate graphic design skill—is still online. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Torres’ lawyer declined to comment.

The bench trial is set to continue on October 3. The full initial complaint can be read here.

