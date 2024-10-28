woman-survives-horror-2-weeks-stranded-in-australian-wilderness-with-snake-bite

Two weeks after vanishing in a remote Australian mountain range, a woman was found alive – with a snake bite as a souvenir.

According to police, the woman—Lovisa “Kiki” Sjoberg, 48— was “dazed and unwell” when they found her walking in bushland at the Nungar Creek Trail in Kosciuszko National Park just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The multi-agency search, involving helicopters and dog teams, began shortly after a car-hire company reported to police that Sjoberg’s vehicle was overdue for return. Staff grew concerned when they realized the car had not been moved in nearly a week.

Monaro Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay spoke at a news conference on Monday, stating that the woman “advises she was bitten by a copperhead snake four days before being found and also rolled her ankle and she was suffering from dehydration.”

Photo by kristian bell/Getty Images

“We had in excess of 30 people physically in the field every day searching,” Superintendent Lindsay said. The search began on October 21. “We held grave concerns for the missing woman and [are] very glad she’s been found safe and reasonably well.”

Copperhead bites can be fatal—especially without medical attention. Despite suffering from a suspected bite, Sjoberg was able to survive for four days without any sort of help.

Thankfully, she immediately received treatment at the scene of her rescue and is now in stable condition at Cooma District Hospital.