Woman ‘Violently Ill’ After Finding Fleshy-Looking Blob in Her Juice

That wasn’t on the menu. A TikToker took to the platform to bemoan an unwanted discovery—a gross glob in a bottle of juice.

Naomi Brosnan was using a bottle of Cole’s lime juice when she found a disgusting substance. Brosnan had just finished the juice, but was unsettled to feel that there was something still in the bottle.

Brosnan decided to investigate by cutting open the bottle. What she found immediately left her feeling “violently ill.”

The glob was reddish brown and of unknown origin.

“Someone needs to be able to tell me what that is, because… oh my god,” she said in disgust.

Cole’s Speaks Out After Gross Glob Is Discovered

Some users took the humorous route in the comments, comparing the glob to everything from a mucus plug to a human heart.

“Well they said it was only 99.9% lime juice,” one person quipped, with another writing, “It’s giving The Last of Us vibes.”

Others, however, found the situation too gross to joke about. That was especially true for users who’d found a similar glob in their own bottles of lime juice.

In a statement to Kidspot, a Cole’s spokesperson said they’re doing away with opaque bottles in favor of see-through ones. The company also encouraged any dissatisfied customers to return the product.

“At Coles, we take pride in providing our customers with great quality and value every day. If a product doesn’t meet our customers’ expectations, we encourage them to bring it back into the store so we can provide a refund or replacement,” the spokesperson said. “… At Coles, we are committed to reducing unnecessary and problematic plastic in our packaging, with more initiatives to follow, including the transition of Coles Lime Juice 250mL to transparent bottles that are kerbside recyclable in the coming weeks.”





