Woman’s Netflix Revenge Against Cheating Ex Is Petty Perfection

Some people key cars. Others burn love letters. But one woman figured out a far pettier way to ruin her ex’s day: by weaponizing his Netflix habit.

Posting in the r/pettyrevenge subreddit, she explained how her ex-boyfriend kept freeloading off her account after cheating on her. Not only did he fail to log out, he had the nerve to create a new profile to keep watching the shows they used to binge—without asking, and still on her dime.

Videos by VICE

“I didn’t yell, didn’t revoke access,” she wrote. “But I renamed the profile to ‘Cheater,’ switched it to toddler mode…no violence and max parental locks. Even the avatar was a sad cartoon monkey.”

Woman’s Netflix Payback Is So Petty, It’s Perfect

Naturally, he noticed. He texted her, “Seriously?” Her response? Just one word: “Seriously.” Then she changed the password, blocked him, and moved on. “Enjoy your cartoons, loser,” she wrote. “I’m watching Bridgerton in peace.”

The post hit a nerve. Dozens of commenters jumped in with their own digital revenge stories. One person said they locked their ex out of their Amazon account after a breakup to prevent a credit card disaster. Another waited until their ex was snowed in for the winter—then changed the streaming password.

There’s also the Spotify sabotage route. One user downgraded sound quality, blocked explicit songs, and created a fake playlist called “I miss [ex’s name]” that featured nothing but Lily Allen’s “F**k You”—which, due to settings, couldn’t even play.

Not everyone sticks to screens. One woman, Melissa Viegas, told Kennedy News she discovered her ex was cheating while lying next to him in bed. She printed out the receipts, cut them up, and stuffed them into a “Sorry for your loss” card she delivered to his job. Cold.

Breakups are messy. But revenge doesn’t have to be. Sometimes all it takes is a sad monkey avatar, a locked profile, and the satisfaction of knowing your ex is stuck watching Peppa Pig while you queue up the next season of whatever you damn well please.