Women in China Are Taking Fake Pregnancy Photos

A bizarre new trend is taking Chinese social media by storm: fake pregnancy photos.

The trend was popularized in part by Gen Z influencer Meizi Gege, who shared with her followers how she staged a pregnancy photoshoot, despite not actually being with child.

Motivated by a desire to have pregnancy photos taken while she was still young, Gege staged her photos with the help of a fake baby bump—available online for around $50-100.

“While I’m still slim, I wore a fake belly to take maternity photos and enjoyed a pre-made life. I even did it with my best friend!” she shared with her 5.7 million followers, per the South China Morning Post.

Others followed suit, with one declaring, “I have learned something new. I am going to buy a fake belly and take maternity photos while I am still at my slimmest!”

Another even admitted to taking fake wedding photos at age 22, despite being single, “just in case I get wrinkles by 30.”

The trend is causing concern for some Chinese citizens, as the country is facing declining marriage and birth rates.

The country’s average age for women having their first child increased from 26.4 to 27.4 between 2019 and 2022, “indicating that fewer families are opting to have any babies, and further dragging down the birth rates for second and third children,” SCMP reported.

Others simply see the stunt as ridiculous, with one commenter joking, “I will shoot my 70th birthday photos now and then post them on social media later. It will make me look so young!”

“I will find some time to arrange my funeral pictures before I die,” added another.