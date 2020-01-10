Women Staying at Airbnb Woken Up by Naked Man Who Hid in Closet

Two women had a nightmarish experience last week after waking up to a naked man who had been hiding in the closet in their Airbnb rental.

Last Saturday, Jessica Bellis and a group of friends headed to Fredericton, New Brunswick, to celebrate a friend’s engagement. After a good night of merriment, Jessica and a friend decided to call it a night and tucked into the bed they were sharing.

Then things got unsettling.

“I woke up around 2:30 a.m. because I felt someone touch my foot and my instincts kicked in, I flicked on the light and a man was standing in the middle of my bedroom completely naked,” Bellis wrote on Facebook. “He was yelling random things. He said he had been hiding in the closet! Thank goodness I was sharing a room with someone, who got us out of that room.”

In a comment below her post, Bellis said that the man touched her leg three times before she woke up. After the wakeup from hell Bellis said she and her friend hightailed it to another room.

According to CTV Atlantic, earlier in the night, Bellis said the duo weren’t able to close the front door of the house upon returning from the celebration so they decided to put a dresser over it before going to bed. So when the naked man came from the closet they were temporarily locked in the house by the dresser, which they had to throw aside to escape.

Fredericton police told VICE they arrested a man near the property and have charged 41-year-old David Simmonds with break and enter, assault, and uttering threats.

Alycia Bartlett, a Fredericton police spokesperson, said, “I don’t have the details of how he gained access to the residence. All I do know is that he was in there when they made the call.”

CTV reports that Simmonds has previously been charged with publicly exposing himself at a pizza restaurant.

Simmonds will appear in court on February 28.

The property owner told CTV he believes the man must have come in while the women were out celebrating and has changed the locks on his property. The women have been given refunds for their troubles.

“I have never been so terrified in my life,” Bellis said in the Facebook post. “This sounds like something right out of a horror story.”

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter.