Women Talk About the Films and TV Shows That Turn Them on

Different stuff works for different people. While Cruel Intentions arguably fostered a sexual awakening for a whole section of millennials, some probably got more of a buzz off David Attenborough, or Shrek. Arousal is the constant, but we all find it in different places.

We reached out to some young women to hear about the scenes in films and TV shows that turn them on. And no, we didn’t ask guys. No one wants to hear about aroused guys.

Natalie, 21

Silence of the Lambs

VICE: Hey Natalie, what is it about Silence of the Lambs that turns you on?

Natalie: It’s weird and scary, so it’s perfect for snuggling and getting close, if you know what I mean.

Weird choice. Is there a particular scene?

I’d say the movie itself is what creates the atmosphere for sex. I’ve always loved the song “Goodbye Horses” in the scene where Buffalo Bill transforms himself into a woman. And I’ve thought about having sex to it before, so I guess I was just trying to make my dreams a reality. I also love Ted Levine’s voice. There’s something about a man with a deep voice that I find very nice and sexy. That bit where he says “I’d fuck me,” I’d fuck him too.

Walk me through the day you tried to live out your Silence of the Lambs fantasy.

Ha! I just remember we were curled up in bed and in that honeymoon phase of our relationship, where pretty much anything can get you going and everything’s really lusty and intense. We’d probably made it only a quarter of the way into the movie. I got to watch one the best movies, and do the deed with someone I love very much, so was very happy.

Romy,* 27

Brokeback Mountain



Hey Romy. So, Brokeback Mountain?

Yeah, because it is unattainable for female-identifying folks or cis-women to recreate that kind of lovemaking and intensity. We always want what we can’t have, right?

Why do you feel you can’t have that kind of intensity?

I can’t recreate something like that because I can’t have gay sex, which is why I feel in many ways it’s intangible. Of course, I could use a strap-on, but it wouldn’t feel right to me. I don’t identify that way. I don’t know why, but the whole guy-on-guy thing really turns me on—it’s really hot. There is just something about what you can’t have. I’m jealous of them.

Is there a particular scene in Brokeback that makes you feel like that?

It’s the first love scene between the two main characters. There’s this tension in their intimacy and you know they want to, but they’re unsure. It ends up being very passionate and aggressive. It’s all very masculine.

Have you got kinky to this film before?

Not to that particular film. Usually it’s just to shows that are playing in the background, something like the Barry White hour—they’re generally just fluff shows, something to mask the sounds for my housemates.

Erin,* 24

Shameless—US version, of course

Tell me about being shameless to Shameless.

I was re-watching the show and my partner was with me. He isn’t into these sort of shows but he thought Shameless wasn’t too bad. He’s not comfortable watching sex scenes—but I totally am. So a sex scene happened and he looked away which was really cute, and of course, I got really turned on. I then asked him to look at me and we started kissing, and then we had sex. We had it on in the background and let the show play out.

Why Shameless specifically?

The reason why Shameless gets me in the mood is because there is a lot of sex. But it is not like “romanticised” sex. It’s all quite intense and more realistic than sex scenes in other films and TV shows. It is kind of like a fantasy. Along with the hot looking actors, the characters also have a quality that allows you to feel connected to their stories.

Is there a scene that stands out to you?

Yeah. When Fiona and Jimmy make up for all the times he lied to her, but she hesitates. Eventually, she gives in, because he loves her and she feels the same way. Then they have really, really good sex.

You make Shameless sound like an alternative to porn. Is there any truth in that?

Maybe. It’s my go-to choice because it is a story about “real people,” but ones who have amazing sex while the world around them is pretty shit, so they take it out in bed.

Anniemae, 20,

Lots of stuff

Hey Anniemae, what do you recommend for a film or television show to get intimate to?

Honestly, probably the show that usually gets me most in the mood is Skins, but there is also this reality adult film show by Hamster called Sex Factor which releases my inner sex god. Sometimes chicks can just look like they’re having heaps of fun by putting something in their mouths. But more often than not, just watching classic films turns me on.

I feel nostalgia-watching is often a great stepping stone into shared feelings.

Yeah, one time my partner and I were nostalgia-watching the original Yu-Gi-Oh! series from the 90s. Evidentially, feeling a bit frisky, he reached down my pants and whispered in my ear “It’s time to du-du-du-du-du-duuuuel.” I jumped back mortified but also laughing uncontrollably which made the sex more of a laughter-fuelled afternoon with a best friend instead of fierce and passionate.

Well, that’s pretty different to either Sex Factor or Skins.

For Skins it’s the reliability, I mean look at these lust-fuelled youths ready for action at the drop of a hat. Sex Factor unleashes my inner porn star, whereas watching stuff for nostalgia forces people to watch things they’ve seen a million times. Incidentally, I can’t watch How To Train Your Dragon the same again.

Are any of these shows good for a watching alone?

Yeah Sex Factor is something I’d recommend for flying solo. The whole thing is streamed off of their website and it’s an incomparable show really. It’s the horny older brother of Factor meshed with Survivor but with way more genitals. Basically just super nice soft porn.

*Names changed for privacy.

