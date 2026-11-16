Women Who Spend More Time Scrolling Are More Open to Having a Sugar Daddy, Study Finds

“Mutually beneficial” might be the most romantic phrase in the entire sugar dating world.

For anyone who’s managed to avoid that corner of the internet, sugar dating typically involves an older, wealthier person financially supporting a younger partner in exchange for companionship or intimacy. According to a new study published in Archives of Sexual Behavior, women who use social media more frequently are also more open to these arrangements.

Videos by VICE

Researchers led by Norbert Meskó, a psychology professor at Hungary’s University of Pécs, analyzed survey responses from 22,292 women across 22 countries. Participants answered questions about their social media habits and whether they’d consider accepting financial support from an older, wealthier romantic partner. Younger women were generally more receptive, as were heavier social media users.

The researchers also examined whether cultural attitudes made a difference. Some countries have stricter expectations about acceptable behavior, while others are more tolerant of unconventional relationships. Psychologists call this cultural tightness-looseness. Japan and Singapore tend to have stricter social norms than Brazil and New Zealand, for example.

Why Some Women Are More Open to ‘Sugar Dating’ in 2026

Women in countries with more relaxed social attitudes weren’t necessarily more interested in sugar dating, but social media use had a slightly stronger connection to their openness toward it. The researchers think seeing people enjoying expensive vacations and lavish lifestyles online might make the arrangement seem more appealing in places where people are less likely to judge. That’s their theory, anyway. The study didn’t actually examine what women were seeing on social media.

The actual associations were small, though, and the researchers had no idea what participants were looking at online. Someone watching cooking videos was counted the same as someone following influencers who regularly post about wealthy partners.

There’s also a big difference between considering a sugar relationship and actually entering one. Because the researchers collected information at a single point in time, they couldn’t tell whether social media influenced women’s attitudes or whether women already interested in sugar dating simply spent more time online.

Meskó cautioned against assuming social media is encouraging women to pursue these relationships when speaking with PsyPost.

The idea of exchanging intimacy for financial security has been around for centuries. Sugar dating just makes those expectations explicit.