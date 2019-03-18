Smoking up Before Sex Can Lead to More Intense Orgasms

Weed can do a fuckload of great things: make food taste better, make your periods suck less, and make you lose weight. Now, it turns out, it can help women who spend a little time with the bud before having sex, to have higher sex drives, less pain during sex, and more satisfying orgasms compared to women who abstain.

These are the findings of a study recently published in the science journal Sexual Medicine, which also goes on to say that “women with frequent marijuana use, regardless of use before sex or not, had 2.10 times (editor’s note: holy fuck!) higher odds of reporting satisfactory orgasms than those with infrequent marijuana use.”

Videos by VICE

The study—led by a team at the USA-based Saint Louis University School of Medicine—saw 373 participants, of which 34 percent reported having used marijuana before sexual activity. Combining smoking up and sex for the sake of science, these women reported positive effects in overall sexual satisfaction, desire, orgasm, and improvement in sexual pain though not in lubrication.

But, honestly, the findings are not THAT much of a surprise now, are they? We asked some women around us what they thought of the survey and most of them had always thought of stoned sex as great sex, even before they had this survey to back them up. “At least, it’s not like alcohol where the man (if you’re having sex with a man, that is) can get a whiskey dick, or you have to stop midway to vom,” one said. Added another, “The worst that can happen if you have had a toke is that you start giggling midway or forget you’re having sex.” One more said, “I feel way more chilled, less anxious about my bodily insecurities, and generally better in touch with myself when high.”

Back to the new study. Though it’s interesting to note the above findings, what’s unclear is what exactly it is that leads to the heightened sexual experience. “It has been postulated that it leads to improvement in sexual function simply by lowering stress and anxiety,” the findings say. “It may slow the temporal perception of time and prolong the feelings of pleasurable sensations. It may lower sexual inhibitions and increase confidence and a willingness to experiment. Marijuana is also known to heighten sensations such as touch, smell, sight, taste, and hearing.” They also note the possibility that weed may help activate neurotransmitters linked to sexual pleasure.

A previous study on a similar subject had also revealed how the illegality of marijuana—making it one that you consume in a more ‘private’ area than, say, alcohol, which can be had pretty much anywhere—also contributed to the facilitation of sexual actions. Another study—this one in 2017 by Stanford University researchers—had found a direct correlation between frequent pot-smoking and frequent sex. This study, though, stands out for concentrating on female pleasure and orgasms, especially when the reality of an orgasm gap—the clear disparity between men and women when it comes to achieving orgasm—still exists. This might not really help close that gap but on our way to that equal world, we will at least be doubling our chances of enjoying those Os.

VICE India in no way endorses the illegal usage of marijuana or other narcotics. The content above is intended for educational and informational purposes only, and is not meant to propagate the use of any illegal substance. See Terms of Use for more.

