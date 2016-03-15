‘Women, You Have to Treat Them Like Shit’: New Ad Highlights Trump’s Statements on Women

A new television ad aims to do the unthinkable: Use Donald Trump’s words against him and actually make an impact.

The advertisement features several actresses reading quotes that Trump has made about women, including this excerpt from a 1992 New York magazine interview: “Women, you have to treat them like shit.”

Several of the quotes were taken from Trump’s many interviews on The Howard Stern Show, which were compiled by BuzzFeed last month. They include calling Nicollette Sheridan “flat-chested” and saying she could never “be a 10” and essentially describing Princess Diana as hot but “crazy”. A woman in the ad also quotes Trump telling Stern: “I like kids. I mean, I won’t do anything to take care of them. I’ll supply the funds and she’ll take care of the kids.”

After reading a deluge of Trump quotes, the women in the ad sum up: “This is how Donald Trump talks about our mothers, our sisters, our daughters. If you believe America deserves better, vote against Donald Trump.”

The ad ran on national cable networks on Monday and Tuesday. It was put together by Our Principles PAC, a super PAC that isn’t backing any particular candidate in 2016, but is simply anti-Trump. The group was founded in January by Mitt Romney’s former deputy campaign manager, Katie Packer.

The group has released a flurry of ads in recent weeks, including another spot highlighting the violence at recent Trump events and the allegations that his campaign manager assaulted a reporter. “Donald Trump is too reckless and dangerous to be president,” the ad concludes.

That ad is running on national cable, as well as in Florida, which will vote in the Republican primary Tuesday. The ads are getting a lot of media attention, giving them even broader play than Our Principles PAC paid for. But Trump may not mind, given one of his other lines excerpted in the “Quotes” ad: “You know it really doesn’t matter what they write as long as you have a young and beautiful piece of ass.”

