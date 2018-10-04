The Women’s March Is Coming for Kavanaugh

Last week, Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judicial Committee that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a gathering while they were both in high school. During her emotional testimony, Women’s March received a flood of messages from survivors and Ford supporters from around the world.

“Our email inboxes were full,” Linda Sarsour, a co-chair of Women’s March told the New York Times on Saturday. “‘Women’s March, where are you? When are we marching? Tell us when? Tell us where?’”

Videos by VICE

The organization wasted little time in responding. On Saturday, the day after senators voted to hold on Kavanaugh’s confirmation until an FBI investigation was completed, Sarsour sent an email on behalf of the Women’s March asking their followers to save the date for January 19, 2019 in Washington DC for the third official Women’s March. “Watching rape culture play out on a national stage has retraumatized women and survivors nationwide,” she said in the email. “But in response, we’ve turned our pain into power.”

On Monday, Sarsour sent a follow up email in which she emphasized that Women’s March would not be waiting until next year to protest Kavanaugh and called for women to join the organization’s #CancelKavanaugh campaign. “I want to be clear,” she said in her email. “We aren’t waiting until January to march. Women won’t lay low, and we definitely won’t back down.”

The campaign includes protests outside of the Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington DC today and tomorrow, as well as a national march on Saturday, October 6 against Kavanaugh’s seat and in support of survivors of sexual assault.

As of now, official Women’s Marches for 2019 have only been confirmed in DC and New York in the US, but the organization is planning to announce more dates and locations across the country as they’re confirmed. Globally, Women’s March has already announced 2019 march dates and locations for various cities, including Barcelona, Spain and Dunedin, New Zealand.