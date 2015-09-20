Wonderboy Anthony Martial Continues Successful Debut with a Sterling Brace

Anthony Martial is incapable of not scoring. Balls gravitate toward his feet, and nets yawn in anticipation of a clever shot. The wunderkind cost a pretty penny at $56 million, but wow. It is really paying off in dividends, as the 19-year-old French national scored a stunning brace in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Southampton.

This is all only a week after Martial scored a spectacular goal in his Premier League debut. Above is his first netting of the day, and here’s his second:

He is well handling the easy task of making Wayne Rooney look bad.