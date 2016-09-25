Wonderful, Everyday: Scenes from Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring Day

You’ve probably noticed that Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring Day took place in Chicago yesterday. Kanye turned up onstage for a surprise medley and brought out Chance for “Ultralight Beam” which was grin-inducing and wonderful​. And the other headline-quality acts—from Collegrove to Lil Uzi Vert to Skrillex to Alicia Keys—all inevitably lived up to the hype.

Photographer Bryan Allen Lamb was there to capture the whole thing from the pit. Check out the scenes from Chicago below.

All photos by Bryan Allen Lamb.

