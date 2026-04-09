Wondering Where all the Good Punk and Indie Bands Went? This Scrappy Fest Has the Answer

I’m unc enough to remember when Coachella felt like a legitimate INDIE fest. Like, normies can go watch Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the local megadome—I’m going to see Wilco, Belle and Sebastian, Bright Eyes, Air, Cursive, Death Cab, Le Tigre, Q and Not U, and Thursday. On the same weekend. Fuck.

Don’t get me wrong—this year’s Coachella has its share of cool rock bands. But if you’re looking for something that palpably feels (smells?) a bit more niche, there are other fests out there that can offer big-fest names with small-fest vibes (and prices!!!). Like Oakland’s Mosswood Meltdown.

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Lineup goals

Mosswood Meltdown will take place July 17-19, 2026 at Mosswood Park in Oakland, California.

While the lineup actually dropped back in January, this one just bubbled up again in my algo and I thought it was well worth a shoutout. Iggy Pop and Bikini Kill are the Saturday and Sunday headliners, respectively, plus Friday’s “Pre-Party” is headed up by none other than Pavement (with Wednesday and Vivian Girls on the undercard. Like, are you kidding me?).

Other weekend undercard acts include buzzy bands like Otoboke Beaver, Mannequin Pussy, and Snõõper, plus all-timers like the Spits, the Dirtbombs, the Dead Milkmen, and Toody Cole and her band. Oh, and the whole thing is emceed by John Waters.

Get more information here.

Mosswood Meltdown 2026: How to Get Tickets

You can get passes via Mosswood Meltdown’s website, with GA weekend passes, single day passes, and VIP options all still available. There are three tiers of each, though most of the lower tiers are sold out by now.

If you can’t find the passes you’re looking for, you can try to find them on StubHub. All orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Mosswood Meltdown 2026 Lineup

Friday, July 17 (Pre-Party)



Pavement

Wednesday

Vivian Girls



Saturday, July 18



Iggy Pop

Otoboke Beaver

Mannequin Pussy

The Spits

Snooper

The Dirtbombs

The Drags

The Fadeaways

Primitive Ring



Sunday, July 19



Bikini Kill

The Return Of Jackie and Judy

The Dead Milkmen

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Toody Cole and Her Band

Peaches Christ’s Punk Pride

Frightwig

Las Nubes

Hosted by John Waters

Featured Image: The Oh Sees at Mosswood Meltdown 2025. Photo by Don Feria/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images