Working on My ‘Sleep Hygiene’ Caused a Lot of Restless Nights

“Sleep hygiene” has become an increasingly popular topic in wellness and health in the past decade—Arianna Huffington built an entire brand around it. But while the intention is good (a solid night of sleep has innumerable health benefits), the industry and messaging around it can backfire.

Tonic reporter Shayla Love found this out firsthand. Knowing that she didn’t get enough sleep on a regular basis, she tried to hack her sleep cycle by unplugging hours before bed and buying a bunch of products aimed at giving people a better night’s sleep: a weighted blanket, a special light alarm clock, and even a white, brown, and pink noise machine. But, as she explains on today’s podcast, she ultimately found that all the effort she put in actually led to more sleepless nights.

Videos by VICE

You can catch The VICE Guide to Right Now Podcast on Acast, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.