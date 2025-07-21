Workplace ’Boreout’ Is Real. Here’s How to Fix It.

You’ve heard of burnout—you know, the emotionally depleted state many of us are reaching in our careers and even personal lives. However, have you heard of its cousin, “boreout?”

Causing similar mental health issues and career impacts, “boreout” requires immediate addressing. Here’s how employees and employers can work together to combat the problem.

What Is ‘Boreout?’

“Boreout” is a type of burnout that occurs when you’re bored with your job. Rather than feeling overwhelmed from too many tasks and responsibilities, you’re simply unmotivated and stagnant due to a lack of challenges or growth opportunities. It’s difficult to find purpose when you have nothing to work toward and no obstacles to overcome.

“While most people feel bored at work every now and again, feeling chronically disinterested in your job for weeks on end means there may be an underlying issue going on,” said Peter Duris, CEO and Co-founder of AI career app Kickresume.

Think about it: even if you’re working in your dream career, if you are performing the same tasks day in and day out without any sort of new or exciting developments, you’re bound to get bored. And this boredom will naturally impact your performance, as well as your fulfillment in your role.

‘Boreout’ Tips for Employees

Thankfully, there are some ways employees can address “boreout” in the workplace. Here are a few tips from Kickresume.

1. Talk to your manager and HR

If you notice yourself falling into a stagnant rut at work, you’ll want to raise your concerns to a manager immediately. Oftentimes, the longer you let the feelings fester, the more intense they will become.

“Having a chat with your manager can be a great way to voice your concerns and get things moving again,” said Duris. “This might open the door to new opportunities, and some much-needed momentum in your career.”

Be clear with your manager about your interests and expectations going forward. For example, if there’s an opportunity you’d like to explore, voice that. If there’s a project you’d like to help out on, admit it. Sometimes, all that’s needed is a candid conversation.

2. Ask about cross-training opportunities

Sometimes, we become bored when we stop learning or being challenged. By asking about cross-training opportunities with other departments, you’re admitting that you want to grow, both in your role and in the company. This is typically a green flag to employers, as it signals your care and loyalty to the business.

3. Learn new skills and take more opportunities

Ask your manager whether there are any free workshops or courses available for you to take part in. If not, you could always recommend that your company create a dedicated committee where employees can further their skills and get more involved.

Additionally, create your own development opportunities, even if that’s outside of work. For example, consider taking a class or searching to learn your own skills that might help you grow within your role.

‘Boreout’ Tips for Employers

Here are some ways employers can help support employees who are experiencing “boreout.”

1. Provide employees with opportunities for growth

As mentioned above, oftentimes, all employees need are some more growth and learning opportunities to challenge them. Consider providing training courses, career development schemes, and workshops to your team.

“Feeling stuck, demotivated, and bored at work can easily lead to employees becoming disconnected from their roles,” Duris explained. “If you’re not being challenged enough, or you start to feel like your job has no meaning—like burnout, it could lead to poor mental health.”

2. Host regular one-to-ones

As a manager, it’s important you regularly check in with your employees to ensure they’re feeling fulfilled and motivated in their roles. Be sure to schedule one-on-one check-ins to discuss each worker’s current responsibilities, concerns, and ideas.

3. Provide a clear career path

Sometimes, all an employee needs is something exciting to work toward. If they’re hustling day in and day out with no end in sight (e.g., no promotion, raise, or exciting milestone), they’re likely to “boreout.”

“To combat boreout, employees and employers should work together to make the role more challenging and exciting, whether that’s through a career development program or a switch-up in tasks,” Duris said.