World Leaders Are Openly Mocking Trump at the NATO Summit

As Democrats prepared to resume their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in Washington, members of the royal family and world leaders were openly mocking him at a NATO-summit event in London.

Politicians in including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson were caught on video mocking Donald Trump while in conversation with Princess Anne and others during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening to mark 70 years of NATO cooperation.

A microphone picks up Johnson asking Macron: “Is that why you were late?” before Trudeau interrupts: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

Trudeau then appears to say: “Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. He announced … ” before being cut off by Macron, who speaks animatedly to the group but has his back to the camera so can’t be heard.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Later, the edited video shows Trudeau telling the group: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Trump’s name is never mentioned during the conversation, but the U.S. president did hold an impromptu 50-minute press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. During the rambling back-and-forth with reporters, Trump called Macron “very, very nasty,” denied knowing Prince Andrew despite lots of photographic evidence showing otherwise, and said ending the trade war with China could be delayed until after the 2020 election.

The footage originally appeared on the website of Russian state-run news agency Sputnik, and later an edited version with clearer audio was posted on Twitter by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and it has been viewed more than 5.3 million times so far.

Trump reacted to the news badly on Wednesday morning, canceling a planned press conference and leaving the summit early. When asked about Trudeau’s comments, Trump told reporters: “Well, he’s two-faced.” He added that he believes Trudeau is “not happy” being “called out” on Canada’s NATO defense spending of less than 2 percent of its GDP.

Trump was greeted by Johnson at the summit Wednesday morning and was forced to sit next to the U.K. leader for the three-hour meeting of NATO leaders.

When asked about the footage and whether he takes Trump seriously, Johnson told reporters: “That’s complete nonsense. I don’t know where that has come from.”

"That's complete nonsense."



Boris Johnson rebuffs Sky News' @haynesdeborah question about whether he takes Donald Trump seriously after he was caught reportedly having a gossip about the US President with other world leaders.



More here: https://t.co/q1ANr1chGD pic.twitter.com/2y2XiKqnKb — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 4, 2019

Princess Anne’s reaction to the comments made by Trudeau, Macron, and Johnson is not clearly visible in the footage, but another video from the reception suggests she might not have been too eager to meet the U.S. president in person.

As Trump and his wife Melania enter Buckingham Palace, they are greeted by the queen and Prince Charles. Princess Anne is not in the official receiving line, but when the queen scolds her, she simply shrugs.

Juuust want to point out in this clip…The Queen is ‘scolding’ Princess Anne who is noticeably absent from the royal receiving line. Watch her shrug: https://t.co/FmMP5TyKWS — Vaxxine Waters (@VaxanneVaxanne) December 4, 2019

Trump claimed in a series of tweets that he canceled the press conference because “because we did so many over the past two days,” adding that NATO has made “great progress” since he became president.

