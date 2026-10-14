World of Warcraft Adds New Raid, Delve Feature, and More in Huge Update

It’s been more than six months since World of Warcraft’s latest expansion launched and it is now time for a massive update to refresh the retail experience with lots of new content.
Everything Arriving in Midnight’s 12.1.5 Update
World of Warcraft: Midnight just dropped update 12.1.5 and delivered a ton of new content for retail players to explore.
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The champions of Azeroth face a new threat in the wake of Ula’tek’s defeat during the events of Curse of Ula’tek (12.1). Now, an ancient enemy rises once again as the long-thought defeated C’Thraxxi general, Kith’ix, returns in the latest Midnight content update.
Here is a breakdown of the biggest key features added in the new update:
- New Raid: The Unbinding of Kith’ix
- Venture into the hidden and newly unsealed chamber beneath the venomous abyss for an epic one-boss encounter to topple the newly freed C’Thraxxi general, Kith’ix.
- Available in Story Mode, Normal, Heroic and Flexible Mythic difficulties.
- New Delve Feature – Labyrinths: Labyrinth of Kindo’jan
- WoW’s first “mega-delve,” this ancient Amani funeral complex has been sealed for centuries. Now reopened, looters and Vilebranch comb the complex for relics while the interred spirits defend it with deadly force.
- Players will venture in with their delve companion Valeera enjoying dedicated progression systems, powerful unlocks, and rewards that match the scale of the challenge, including Mythic gear.
- New Outdoor Events: Aqir Invasions
- Zone-wide public events taking place in Eversong or Zul’Aman.
- For ten minutes each hour, champions will tackle a series of public events across the zone, one after another, before confronting an intense boss fight.
- Zone-wide public events taking place in Eversong or Zul’Aman.
- Keystone Level: Myth
- Keystone Myth returns and rewards players of high levels of Mythic+ gameplay as they achieve a score of 3600 for the season.
Although most World of Warcraft recent hype has focused on the WoW: Forever beta, it should be interesting to see if this new retail update helps bring back some lapsed players. A lot of players reactivated their subscriptions for the Forever beta, so some players may be more open to checking out Retail’s latest update while they wait for the Classic+ launch date to arrive.
Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates.
World of Warcraft: Midnight is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever releases on November 4, 2026.