World of Warcraft: Forever continues to break records weeks after its initial launch and the new experiences draws in the most players WoW has seen in 15 years. Will gamers stick around now that GTA 6 is live though?

World of Warcraft “has more people playing weekly than we’ve seen in 15 years!”

The hype train continues 🚊



You’re breaking records by the day! Thank you all for helping to create this amazing community. pic.twitter.com/9EAkCbRzYU — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 18, 2026

Any theories that World of Warcraft: Forever’s magic would be limited to the beta window have now officially been disproven. The new WoW experience has been officially live for a few weeks and it’s still driving a ton of new and returning gamers to the MMO.

Videos by VICE

A recent post from the official World of Warcraft socials highlight some incredibly impressive milestones and statistics from the community so far.

15,160,147 characters created

1,480,343,357 quests completed

9,786,925,806 enemies defeated

140,764 guilds created

28,696,386 camping items used

71,309,889 parties formed

Additionally, Executive Producer & Vice President for World of Warcraft Holly Longdale recently shared that, “World of Warcraft: Forever has more people playing weekly than we’ve seen in World of Warcraft in 15 years! Thank you all for joining us in Azeroth. We’re doing this together, for Forever!”

Although World of Warcraft: Forever has been on a serious hot streak, it should be very interesting to see what happens now that GTA 6 is officially live. The new Rockstar title is the most anticipated game of the year and it’s certain to pull at least some percentage of gamers away from the MMO.

The real test may be whether players find a way to split their time between the two games and if players who leave for GTA 6 decided to circle back to WoW: Forever after completing the massive open-world Rockstar game.

Be sure to check back soon for more World of Warcraft news, updates, and guides.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.