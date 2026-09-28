World of Warcraft: Dungeons and Dragons – Can You Have a Cross-Faction Party?

Dungeons and Dragons players are beginning to play their upcoming World of Wacraft-themed characters and a big question keeps coming up – Horde or Alliance?

D&D: World of WArcraft Horde or Alliance Decisions

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

The first few episodes of the World of Warcraft-themed season of Dungeons Masters are now available and viewers got to see the Horde-themed party begin tackling encounters inside Dire Maul.

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That preview of the D&D: WoW gameplay expansion led to many players beginning to question whether their future groups would be Horde, Alliance, or if a cross-faction party may be possible in the TTRPG.

Luckily, the D&D: World of Warcraft gameplay expansion is very flexible and allows DMs to plan and allow for any type of party composition that aligns with the story they have planned.

The Horde/Alliance war provides a great backdrop for a campaign with built-in enemy factions and strong feelings for players to lean into, but combining Horde and Alliance players into a single party can also provide very interesting group dynamics and story-telling moments.

Especially if the DM leans into some later moments from the main WoW timeline, there are plenty of larger enemies that could create a scenario where Horde and Alliance characters have to team up to save Azeroth, even if they don’t fully trust each other.

As always, this decision will really come down to conversations had during session zero, as the DM and players align on what they want to get out of the adventure or campaign and what sort of story the full group hopes to experience and tell.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the World of Warcraft gameplay expansion approaches.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services. Dungeons and Dragons: World of Warcraft releases on November 17, 2026.