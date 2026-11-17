World of Warcraft: Forever’s weekly maintenance window has arrived and the November 17 hotfixes includes a list of tweaks to a handful of classes and dungeons.

Wow: Forever November 17 Hotfixes

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World of Warcraft: Forever has been live for a few weeks now and some players have purchased their mounts and began to explore the later levels of leveling and even the endgame content.

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As Blizzard continues listening to player feedback and analyzing metadata, there are another handful of balance changes and tweaks to adjust some of the classes and dungeons.

This week’s round of hotfixes isn’t too dramatic, but there are some very interesting changes for Shamans, Priests, and Warriors in particular.

Here is a summary of the biggest changes arriving with the November 17 hotfix update:

Classes

Druid Fixed an issue where ranks of Wild Growth were not going on cooldown. Balance Fixed an issue where the Genesis talent was not increasing the damage of Pounce’s bleed.

Priest Fixed an issue where Dark Inspiration was stacking if there were multiple Shadow priests in the same party. [With scheduled weekly maintenance] Vampiric Embrace healing is now based on 10% of the Shadow damage done by the casting Priest (was 20%). The casting Priest receives 100% increased healing from this effect. Developers’ notes: This change results in no difference for Priest solo play.

Rogue Rogue Poison ranks can no longer go above the maximum rank. Fixed an issue where using Shank on a target that didn’t have your combo points active on them would remove your combo points on other targets, even if Boot Knife wasn’t talented.

Shaman Fixed an issue where Windfury Totem attacks were ignoring armor and had no internal cooldown. Fixed an issue causing Windfury Totem extra attacks to not generate Rage. Fixed an issue where Mutilate and Execute would have an extra attempt to activate Windfury Totem. Fixed an issue where Shield Slam, Shield Bash, and Shieldworn empowered Holy Strikes could attempt to activate Windfury Totem. Enhancement Fixed an issue where Maelstrom Weapon could benefit two casts. Fixed an issue where the Thundering Strikes talent required a weapon equipped to grant its critical strike chance.

Warrior Fixed an issue that prevented the Revered Champion from offering Legacy of Valor to qualified Warriors. Fury Fixed an issue where Unbridled Wrath was not activated by Cleave or Heroic Strike. Fixed an issue where Flurry stacks were consumed by Cleave or Heroic Strike. Fixed an issue where Reckless Swings was not activated by Cleave or Heroic Strike. Reckless Swings adjusted in the cooldown manager for tracking.



Dungeons

The Drowned City Captain Dreadrise is no longer immune to stun effects. The rare spawn “Pyromancer” Braxton is now less focused on his duties and will respond to combat. The Abyssal Bubble summoned by Captain Dreadrise can no longer block, dodge or parry.

Sunken Temple Fixed an issue that stopped the Atal’alarion serpent statues in the Pit of Refuse to become non-interactive if activated in the wrong order.



In addition to the class and dungeon changes, there was also a small tweak to the Fishing Rack to make the camping item provide lures for everyone.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news, updates, and guides as the early days of the game continue to play out.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.