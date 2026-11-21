World of Warcraft: Forever players got another surprise hotfix at the end of the week that delivers a handful of tweaks to rogues, warlocks, and dungeons.

WoW: Forever November 20 Hotfix PAtch Notes

Screenshot: Blizzard

Just earlier this week World of Warcraft: Forever players received a sizable hotfix that made a long list of changes and tweaks to almost all of the MMO’s classes. A surprise second hotfix for the week arrived on Friday and brought even more changes.

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The Friday hotfix included a few small changes for rogues and warlocks and list of other tweaks. One particularly interesting change is that players can now reset and enter each dungeon a maximum of 5 times per hour (was 10).

Here is the full list of changes from the November 20 hotfix:

Classes Rogue Combat Blade Flurry will now correctly cause Shank’s damage to hit an additional target. Warlock Demonology Fixed a bug where the effects of the Demonic Aegis talent could be snapshotted into your Demon Armor or Demon Skin and then untalented to retain the effects. Demonic Aegis and Demon Skin are removed when your talents are unlearned.

Dungeons Players can now reset and enter each dungeon a maximum of 5 times per hour (was 10). Blackrock Spire A rebel stone pillar should no longer trap unsuspecting adventurers.

Enemies and NPCs Orgrimmar – Mayhoa Skyhoof no longer has glowing eyes.

Items Stormshroud Armor 3-piece bonus changed to a 3% chance (was 4%) on melee attack of restoring 18 energy (was 30).

Professions Toron Rockhoof has repaired his forge and anvil in Summit of Eternity and they should now be usable for blacksmithing and smelting.

Quests The Hinterlands – Witch Doctor Ti’ik now drops multiple copies of his head when killed by a group that have the quest “Witch Doctor Ti’ik.” It be da voodoo, mon. Feralas – Fixed an issue where Perfect Yeti Hide could drop again while you’re already on the quest it starts, “Perfect Yeti Hide.” Tanaris – Gor’marok now respawns more quickly for the quest “The Dunemaul Compound.” Riverglades – Dunston Willis no longer runs partway through the quest “Dunston Checks Out.”

User Interface Resolved an issue that caused some players to see fewer groups than intended when looking for a group.



The WoW: Forever team is likely to continue. tweaking and optimizing things as the game continues to grow and they receive more player feedback and analyze data from across the range of levels. Many players are taking their time working through the game, but there are also a ton of level 30-60 characters now, so the WoW team is getting a lot more feedback on later level content that wasn’t available during the beta.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.