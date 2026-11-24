Another Tuesday maintenance window has arrived and World of Warcraft: Forever players can spend the downtime checking out the full patch notes from the November 23 hotfixes.

All Changes in the WoW: Forever November 23 Hotfix

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

As promised, World of Warcraft: Forever delivered a quick hotfix early this week to ensure that world buffs stop disappearing after a playing hits a loading screen. That was just one item on the long list of fixes and tweaks though.

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The November 23 hotfix list was another long one and includes a handful of significant tweaks to classes, professions, dungeons, and quests. There’s a lot to take in, so players should take a few moments to skim the full list now that the changes are live.

Here are the full patch notes for the November 23 hotfix:

Classes Druid The 4-piece Feralheart set for Druids now correctly grants 4 Energy regeneration every 1 second for 5 seconds.

Priest Mind Vision should no longer proc effects. Shadow Fixed an issue where Dark Inspiration was not granting the correct amount of %Spirit increase if Mind Flay was used to activate it. Fixed an issue where Chastise was not usable in Shadowform.

Warlock Destruction Fixed an issue where Intensity was not working on Incinerate.

Warrior Fixed an issue where players could have and use Mortal Strike from their spellbook, even without the Mortal Strike talent. This does not remove it from their spellbook but prevents it from being used without the talent point spent.

Dungeons Uldaman The Obsidian Sentinel drops loot as intended.

Items The Filcher’s Cowl no longer has a level requirement.

Professions Cooking Boiled Clams, Clam Chowder, Goblin Deviled Clams, Giant Clam Scorcho, Undermine Clam Chowder, and Clam Linguine each now offer the correct Well Fed bonuses and have been recategorized in the recipe list under “Stamina Food”. Murloc Fin Soup has had its recovery and Well-Fed amounts increased to the next tier of food, bringing it closer to other food of that level. Engineering Fixed a bug that caused Goblin Engineer’s Renewal Gift and Gnome Engineer’s Renewal Gift to appear as broken, unusable question marks in the inventory. Fixed a bug that prevented “The Mortar: Reloaded” recipe from being learned upon learning the “Goblin Mortar” recipe. Leatherworking Fixed a bug that prevented Pattern: Centaur Hoofwarmers from being learnable.

Quests Riverglades – Dunston Willis once again runs near the end of the escort “Dunston Checks Out.” Wetlands – After further study, the quest “For Further Study” now has rewards. Wetlands – The quest “Uncovering the Past” now rewards Ironforge reputation. Wetlands – The quest “Gleaning Our Future” now rewards Ironforge reputation.

Races Fixed an issue where Wisp Form could be applied to players while they were alive.

Spells Fixed an issue where a few spells and abilities were causing more weapon procs than intended. Fixed an issue where World Buffs would fall off when changing areas. They will still fall off when entering raid instances. Fixed an issue where Fengus’ Ferocity was granting twice as much Spell Power as intended. Fixed an issue where Darkmoon Faire buffs were granting twice as much power as intended.



That should cover everything players need to know about the latest hotfixes before they dive back into the MMO.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news, updates, and strategy guides.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.