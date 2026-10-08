World of Warcraft: Forever Announces Exciting Skyborne Improvements

World of Warcraft: Forever players have provided a lot of feedback about the look of the new Skyborne race and the team behind the new WoW pillar is listening carefully and ready to announce some major changes coming in the near future.

World of Warcraft: Forever is attempting to walk a delicate line between appealing to Classic purists and drawing in nostalgic players who still want some of the modern conveniences that have developed over the 20+ years since WoW originally launched.

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Nailing the right look and feel for the SD and HD modes of the game has proven to be tricky, especially when it comes to the new Skyborne race. Players have been vocal with their feedback about how these models look next to other SD models and the developers are responding quickly with a plan to improve that experience.

“We have heard feedback that the HD Skyborne can be jarring by contrast when placed in the same world as the SD models and world, and we agree…. So, for those of us that prefer the look of SD models and want more choice, Skyborne player characters (and yes SD Druid forms) are in development and arriving early 2027. We look forward to sharing more information closer to that date. For now, here is an early work in progress image.”

Additionally, the WoW: Forever team also took another pass at the Skyborne Druid forms and made a handful of updates based on the player input.

“We removed a bit of the softness, added more detailed fur textures, and adjusted the color saturation. The Skyborne are from an exotic environment, and their Druid forms reflect that, but we don’t want that to be dissonant with the visual language of other creatures in the world.”

It’s exciting to see the WoW: Forever team listening to feedback from players and committing to changes before the game has even shipped. Hopefully the same transparent lines of communication will remain in place once the game officially launches, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever releases on November 4, 2026.