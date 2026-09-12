How to Access World of Warcraft Forever Beta on September 17

Blizzard has announced that a World of Warcraft Forever beta will begin on September 17. Here is how to access the WoW Forever beta, when the new experience officially launches worldwide, and which editions include beta access.

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

The WoW Forever beta release date is Thursday, September 17, 2026. If you are doing a double take at that date, we don’t blame you. It’s really soon! Blizzard Entertainment made the surprise announcement during BlizzCon 2026.

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The legendary MMO creator confirmed that eligible players will be able to explore the reimagined version of Azeroth ahead of its official launch. Although World of Warcraft Forever officially launches on November 4, 2026, the beta will give players nearly seven weeks to experience it early.

How to Access the WoW Forever Beta

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

At the time of writing, the only way to access the WoW Forever beta is by pre-purchasing either the Skyborne Epic Pack or the Warcraft Forever Collection. According to Blizzard, pre-orders of these packs will give players “an early explorer’s view of Azeroth when Beta opens September 17, 2026.”

Here are the steps for accessing the WoW Forever beta:

Visit the official Blizzard Entertainment Store website. Pre-purchase the Warcraft Forever Collection for $79.99 or the Skyborne Epic Pack for $59.99. Complete the purchase while logged into your Blizzard account that is tied to your WoW subscription. The World of Warcraft Forever beta client will then become available through Battle.net when the beta goes live on September 17, 2026.

When Does World of Warcraft Forever Launch?

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

If you miss out on the WoW Forever beta, there is no need to worry! World of Warcraft Forever officially launches on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Blizzard has also confirmed that you will not need to purchase it separately if you already have an active World of Warcraft subscription or game time.

Here are the requirements for accessing WoW Forever:

Your active World of Warcraft subscription or game time grants access to WoW Forever beginning November 4.

Upgrading unlocks the new Skyborne race and its starting experience, WoW Forever beta access, Early Name Reservation, in-game cosmetics, and additional bonuses.

Overall, anyone with an active World of Warcraft subscription or game time will be able to access WoW Forever when it launches. However, players who want to join the beta on September 17, reserve a name early, or unlock the Skyborne race will need to purchase one of the eligible upgrade packs.