World of Warcraft: Forever Beta Level Cap Explained

World of Warcraft: Forever players who play to take part in the game’s beta over the next few weeks should make sure they understand how the level cap and level cap increase will work.

WoW: Forever Beta Level Cap Details

Screenshot: Blizzard

World of Warcraft players who purchased the Skyborne Epic Pack or Warcraft Epic Pack should now have access to the WoW: Forever beta. The beta launched on the afternoon of September 17 and will be available through October 21, 2026. Other players are able to sign up for the beta, but the only gamers who make those pre-order purchases have guaranteed access.

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Once players are in the beta, they’ll be able to start exploring and leveling up. Players should take note that they cannot grind all the way up to max level and explore the mid- and endgame content during this beta.

The beta features are broken into two different time periods with different content available and different level caps. Currently, players are in the initial beta launch period.

Initial Beta Launch:

Level to 20

New Class Abilities & Talents

New Profession Items

New Dungeons: Hall of Thanes, Ruins of Lordaeron

Starter Zones

Legacy System

After Two Weeks

Level to 30

New Class Abilities & Talents

New Dungeon: Excavation Site

New Profession Items

For now, it seems like level 30 is as high as players will be able to go during the full beta window. There’s always a chance that Blizzard will raise the cap after a few weeks of testing, but players shouldn’t be planning on accessing any content beyond level 30 for now.

The official launch of World of Warcraft: Forever arrives in early November, so players won’t have to wait long to access the full content. Beta progress will not carry over and players should plan to roll fresh characters when the full launch kicks off.

For those unfamiliar with WoW: Forever, this is the long-rumored Classic+ experience that fans have been hoping for and theorizing about for years.

“Carve new paths and explore unseen corners of Azeroth in World of Warcraft: Forever, our new, third World of Warcraft experience alongside Modern and Classic. Forever launches November 4 (Beta starts September 17) with three new zones, over 1,000 new quests, nine new dungeons, two new raids, the new Skyborne race, and so much more.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft and other Blizzard news and updates.

World of Warcraft: Forever launches on November November 4, 2026 for PC.