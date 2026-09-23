World of Warcraft: Forever Beta Updates Makes Key Improvements to Controller Experience

World of Warcraft: Forever beta testers can now download the latest client build and take advantage of a handful of new improvements and stability fixes.

Full WoW Forever 1.60.1 Build 69977 Patch Notes

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

The World of Warcraft: Forever beta has only been live for a week, but tons of players have already flocked to the test environment to get an early taste of what the upcoming WoW pillar has to offer. All of those testers have been providing valuable feedback and allowing Blizzard to make some quick patches to improve the beta build and prepare for the upcoming real launch.

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Most recently, the team released WoW Forever 1.60.1 Build 69977. Players can now exit the Beta, go to your Battle.net App, and update your client to this new build to test fixes for:

Fixed some display issues and stability issues on Macs.

Controller navigation should now work more properly in the character selection screen if you launch with gamepad active.

You can now interact with items that give you quests on gamepad.

This client build also includes other fixes for issues that are not testable in-game. The next full weekly update is coming on September 24. Users should check back tomorrow for full patch notes and details on everything that arrives in that weekly update.

The tweaks to the gamepad user experience are particularly interesting as that feature continues to evolve. The gamepad support is currently in alpha status, but hopefully the team is able to keep improving it and provide more robust support as testers continue providing feedback and data around the feature and strengths and weaknesses.

Players who are participating in the WoW: Forever beta will be able to continue exploring the test environment until October 21, 2026. That leaves nearly a full month for testers to continue leveling, checking out new dungeons, and providing feedback to the team that can be taken into consideration before the game’s November launch.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft and WoW: Forever news and updates.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever launches on November 4, 2026.