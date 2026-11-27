World of Warcraft: Forever is off to a record-breaking start and, as players work their the classic+ leveling experience, they can now start looking forward to the next major milestones for the MMO experience.

Full World of Warcraft: Forever 2026-2027 RoadMap

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft: Forever released less than a month ago, on November 4, and record numbers of players have flocked to the MMO experience to check out the classic+ gameplay.

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As players continue progressing through the content, and eventually hitting max level, some members of the community are starting to get excited about what is coming next for Forever.

Although firm release dates haven’t been announced yet, the WoW: Forever 2026-2027 road map does offer a good idea about what content is coming to the game within the next year and roughly when each big addition will be released.

Here is everything we know about the next WoW: Forever additions from the official road map:

Winter December 9 Raids Unlock Barrow Deeps (10 Player) Hyjal Summit (20 Player) Onyxia’s Lair (40 Player) World of Warcraft: Forever Hardcore rule set launch

Spring Major Updates 2 New Raids (10 Player, 20 Player) 2 New Dungeons New Quests and Playable Area New Legendary Questline PvP Season Refresh

Summer Major Updates Revamped Iconic Raid New Raid Expanded World Content 2 New Dungeons PvP Season Refresh Professions and Legacy Updates



The lineup of planned content definitely seems like it has enough variety to appeal to lots of different players. There will be lots of endgame raid content, PvP options, professions and Legacy updates, and lots more.

So far, World of Warcraft: Forever seems to have a large and dedicated fanbase, so it will be very interesting to see how many players still around throughout the year to experience these updates and stay engaged in the MMO experience throughout 2027.

More details about what content is planned for the fall and winter of 2027 will likely arrive sometime over the summer after the majority of the current roadmap has been delivered.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news, updates, and guides.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.