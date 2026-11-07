World of Warcraft: Forever Has Its First Level 60 Player

World of Warcraft: Forever has only been live for a few days, but the world’s first level 60 players are starting to emerge.

First Confirmed Level 60 Players Have Hit World of Warcraft: Forever’s MAx Level

Screenshot: Blizzard

World of Warcraft: Forever has tons of systems and gameplay hooks that are designed to get players to slow down and take their time as they work their way through the Classic+ experience, but of course there are some gamers who want to race right to the end game content.

Videos by VICE

In less than three days after the new MMO experience launched, one team of players has already won the race to 60. Fans of World of Warcraft: Classic may recognize the winner of the race, since it’s the same team that hit 60 first when World of Warcraft: Classic launched in 2019.

Team JokerD was made up of a team of mostly Undead characters and one Troll. The team used the buffed Undead racial ability, Cannibalize, to stay full of health and mana between massive pulls as they raced around the world gaining XP for a little more than two days straight.

Although it’s exciting to see the world’s first happen, most players won’t hit level 60 for weeks. The first World of Warcraft: Forever raids don’t open until December 9, so there’s plenty of time left to level up, even for players who do want to dive right into the end-game raids when they launch.

Once the first raids do open up, another round of world’s first races will begin as the top guilds compete to master the new fights and be the first to down the MMO’s big bosses. Players who aren’t into big raids will still have plenty of other endgame loops to chase and engage in thanks to the Legacy system and other horizontal progression opportunities.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news and updates as the game’s launch week continues.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.