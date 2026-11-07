World of Warcraft: Forever – How Are People Making Purple Campfires?

World of Warcraft: Forever players can use this special Toy to add a purple look to their own campfires in the new MMO experience.

How To Earn the World of Warcraft: Forever Violet Dust Twitch Drop

Screenshot: Blizzard

MMO fans are able to celebrate the launch of World of Warcraft: Forever by earning as special collectible item this week. To commemorate the game’s launch, Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up for a special drop opportunity.

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“Players can collect and use an ephemeral new launch-celebration toy to enhance their campfire and spread the benefits of camaraderie as they begin their journey through Azeroth in World of Warcraft: Forever.”

In order to earn the Pouch of Violet Dusty Toy, players need to watch any eligible World of Warcraft stream on Twitch.tv from November 4 at 4:30 pm PST to November 12 at 4:30 pm PST.

This ephemeral item is available only within WoW: Forever and can only be used during the “WoW: Forever Launch Celebration” event period, which expires in early December. After that point, the toy will be removed from players’ collections and will no longer be available in game.

The Pouch of Violet Dust toy allows players to turn a campfire purple, increasing the duration of all camp benefits by 1 hour (for a total of a 2-hour duration). Once activated, this benefit is shared, and any other players resting at the Camp will receive the same duration extension.

Players who have been taking advantage of campfire benefits should be well aware that extending those perks to two hours is a huge gain and a very powerful opportunity. This is likely why the item is limited-time use only and won’t be available after the Launch Celebration window ends.

To participate, players must first link their Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections. After you’ve claimed your rewards on Twitch, make sure you’re logging into the Battle.net region you’d like to receive the drop(s) on, as the first region you log into will be where your items will be delivered.

That should be everything players need to know about this limited-time opportunity. Be sure to act fast and earn the drop soon so that there’s time to take advantage of it before the Launch Celebration window expires.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news, updates, and guides during the game’s launch and early days.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.