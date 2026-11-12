World of Warcraft: Forever – How to Dual Spec

One of the quality-of-life improvements that is available in World of Warcraft: Forever from the start is the existence of Dual Specializations. That said, players will have to do some work before they unlock this option.

Dual Spec In WoW: Forever Unlocks at Level 40 and Is Expensive

Screenshot: Blizzard

One of the many painful trademarks of the original era of World of Warcraft was the great expense that reseting talents (or re-spec’ing) would cost. The stacking respec fee is still expensive in World of Warcraft: Forever, but luckily higher level players can unlock the ability to have a secondary specialization that they can switch to.

Videos by VICE

In order to gain access to the secondary specialization feature, players first need to reach level 40. Although there are some level 60s running around the world, the average player likely still hasn’t hit those high level milestones quite yet.

In addition to reaching the minimum level requirement, unlocking the secondary specialization will cost players 50 gold. That may not sound like anything to the average retail WoW player, but in the early days of the WoW: Forever economy that is a big chunk of change. Also keep in mind that right at level 40 most players will be scraping together silver and gold to save up for their first mounts.

Although the feature is expensive and many players will decide to wait to unlock it when they first hit level 40, it is a great quality of life inclusion and offers players the ability to swap specs to fulfill different roles in dungeons, PvP matches, or even while solo questing.

Once the game has been around longer and players have mains with extra money to spare, this 50 gold cost won’t feel quite as restrictive, but it is definitely going to force players to face a tough decision with their first characters.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news, updates, and guides as the game’s early days continue to play out.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.