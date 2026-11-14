World of Warcraft: Forever- How to Get the Cozy Sleeping Bag (And How the Buff Works)

World of Warcraft: Forever players who have seen groups of players piling onto a sleeping bag together and walking away with a powerful XP buff can follow this guide to get up to speed on how it all works.

Wow: Forever – Cozy Sleeping Bag Buff Details

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft: Forever’s camping system has offered players a ton of motivation to gather up outdoors and sit around with other members of the community and collect a series of powerful benefits. One of the unique items that players may have seen pop up in these settings is the Cozy Sleeping Bag.

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Unlike the usual campsite items that offer a buff, the Cozy Sleeping Bag’s powerful benefits are only available if you are in a party or raid group with the person who put the sleeping bag down.

Here are the exact benefits of the Cozy Sleeping Bag effect:

Cozy Sleeping Bag

Item Level 40

Binds when picked up

Unique

Use: Unfurl a sleeping bag. Resting inside for at least one minute will provide a bonus to experience earned, stacking up to 3 times. (1 hour cooldown).

At a point in the game where many players are slowly making their way up towards level 60, that 3% experience bonus is a huge perk.

How to Get the Cozy Sleeping Bag (Horde and Alliance Quest Locations)

Screenshot: Blizzard

The chain quest to obtain the Cozy Sleeping Bag is available at different locations for each Faction. The quest isn’t too hard, but it is time consuming. Players will need to run and fly around the world to a lot of different locations. All together, powering through the quest will take the average player somewhere between one and two hours.

Alliance Players – Start the quest by traveling to Westfall and head to the Alexston Farmstead at /way 37, 50. The quest will be called “… and that note you found.”

Horde Players – Begin the quest by traveling to The Barrens and follow the road south of Camp Taurajo to /way 46, 74. The quest will be called “… and that note you found.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news, updates, and guides as the game continues to grow.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.