World of Warcraft: Forever – How To Unlock Legacy System and Earn Legacy Points

World of Warcraft: Forever ditches the Achievement system that retail players will be familiar with for a new Legacy System that helps them celebrate individual player progress.

WoW: Forever Legacy System Explained

One of the major ways that World of Warcraft: Forever differs from the Classic pillar of WoW is in the introduction of new features and content to the original 1-60 experience. In addition to a new race and new zones and Azeroth, Forever also introduces a brand-new Legacy System.

Videos by VICE

The Legacy System is an account-wide horizontal progression system. This new system encourages players to level multiple characters of different classes and tradeskills and experience the journey all over again, however leveling alternate (alts) characters is not required to benefit from the system.

All character advantages can be unlocked on a single character. The Legacy System has three major components: Legacy Challenges, Legacy Perks, and Legacy Rewards.

Players will gain access to the Legacy System once they’ve unlocked their first Legacy Point. To unlock a Legacy Point, players need to:

Reach level 25 on any character

reach 150 in a non-gathering primary tradeskill

explore the entire world map

Once the system is unlocked, players can access it by clicking on the Legacy icon (shield on the menu) or using the default hotkey (Y).

There are sixty-five Legacy Challenges in total organized into six different categories. Each challenge completed earns you one Legacy Point.

Here are the points that will be available for each category:

Classes: Total of 27 points For each class, reach level 25, level 45, and level 60

Tradeskills: Total of 18 Points For each non-gathering primary profession, reach 150, 225, and 300 skill

Player vs. Player: Total of 12 points Reach ranks 3, 7, 10, 13, and 14 (5 points.)

Reach Exalted with each Battleground reputation (4 points.) Complete the quest for week 4, 7, and 10 in the Field of Honor PvP Season’s Journey (3 points.)

Adventure: Total of 2 points Explore the entire world map on the same character Complete the Lord Valthalak dungeon set questline

Dungeons: Total of 3 points Defeat the final boss in all level 15 to 25 dungeons Defeat the final boss in all level 26 to 45 dungeons Defeat the final boss in all level 46 to 60 dungeons

Raids: Total of 3 points Defeat Onyxia Defeat all 13 Hyjal Summit bosses Defeat all 8 Barrow Deeps bosses



That’s a long list of tasks to complete that will obviously take a decent amount of time once the game officially launches. That said, WoW: Forever is about taking it slow, so most players likely won’t be trying to rush through the system.

Each of your characters can spend your account-wide Legacy Points to buy advantages for that specific character in three areas: Professions, Adventure, and Resourcefulness. Each character on your account can spend these points differently and completely independent of each other. So, you can specialize each of your characters in different types of activities.

Professions

Working Overtime increases your chance to gain a skill point in all tradeskills, including class-specific ones like Lockpicking.

Bountfiful Harvest helps you find additional Scarce resources when mining, herbing, or skinning.

Bartering reduces the gold price of items purchased from vendors.

Performance bonus causes you to sometimes gain increased Merchant’s Favor from the Azeroth Commerce Authority or Durotar Supply and Logistics

These two new Alliance and Horde factions are a major source of new tradeskill activities.

Master Chef grants a chance for your cooking recipes to produce additional results.

Luremaster grants a chance to fish up extra fish

Dedicated Study is a daily cooldown to help increase your tradeskills faster, or gain free Elemental Essences if they have all reached 300 skill

Adventure

Well Rested increases the rested experience cap and allows rested experience to accumulate faster.

Thrill of Adventure causes you to regain a small amount of health and mana after every non-trivial kill.

High Alert increase stealth detection outside of battlegrounds.

Field Guide reduces the 1-hour cooldown on placing camping features.

Field Medicine reduces the duration of the Recently Bandaged debuff, but not in dungeons, raids, or battlegrounds.

Talented allows players to unlock talent points up to 5 levels lower than normal.

Frequent Flier reduces the cost of flights and speeds them up.

Resourcefulness

Gourmand increases the duration of buffs from eating food.

The Quick and the Dead makes dead players move faster when running back to their body and makes party and raid buffs free after resurrecting, speeding up wipe recovery.

Reinforce reduces durability damage from death.

For Great Honor increases Honor gains from PvP.

Permanence increases the duration of party, raid, and camping buffs.

Diplomat increases reputation gains.

Reagent Economy causes class abilities to no longer require purchasable reagents, and tier 1 camping features to require no materials to craft.

There are plans to add more Legacy Challenges and Legacy Perks in future content releases.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news and updates as the release date approaches.

World of Warcraft: Forever releases on November 4, 2026 for PC.