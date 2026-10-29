World of Warcraft: Forever Launch Trailer Is Very Different From The Usual Blizzard Cinematic Style

Blizzard has a long tradition of stunning fans with dramatic cinematic trailers, but the World of Warcraft: Forever launch trailer leans into a very different style to set the tone for the upcoming Classic+ experience.

World of Warcraft: Forever Warpath Music Video

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Blizzard surprised World of Warcraft: Forever fans this week with the surprise drop of the Warpath launch trailer. The music video-style hype video plays more like an opening to a Critical Role-style anime than the usual Blizzard launch trailers, but it does a great job of setting up the conflict between the Horde and Alliance and the many threats and locations in Azeroth.

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The new trailer features the End of You track from the 2025 collaboration between Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante. Eagle-eyed fans of World of Warcraft will be able to catch tons of references to iconic locations, spells, weapons, and other easter eggs placed throughout the 3 minute plus Warpath video.

Players who plan to dive into World of Warcraft: Forever at launch can start reserving their character names now and should begin figuring out which gameplay experience they want to opt into at launch.

Players who pre-purchase the Skyborne Heroic Pack, Skyborne Epic Pack, or limited-time Warcraft Forever Collection will have access to WoW: Forever Early Name Reservation from October 27 through November 3. Character names will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and desired names cannot be guaranteed.

Luckily, there aren’t giant lists of servers to check out and coordinate with friends about, instead each of the experiences or rule sets will place players into a megaserver. That means that as long as your group selects the same faction and the same rule set, you’ll be able to play together.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news and updates as the new experience launches in early November.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever launches on November 4, 2026.