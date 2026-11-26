World of Warcraft: Forever introduces a brand-new horizontal progression system for players to explore beginning when their first character hits level 25.

WoW: Forever – How Legacy Talent Points Work

Screenshot: Blizzard

In order to give World of Warcraft: Forever players another carrot on a stick to work towards, Blizzard created the new Legacy system, which encourages players to go deep in the game with multiple characters.

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Once players have reached level 25 with one character, they will have access to the Legacy menu item on all of their WoW: Forever characters.

Players can earn talent points in all kinds of ways through exploration, class milestones, crafting professions, dungeons, raiding, and PvP. Here are some quick highlights of some of the ways to earn a point for the Legacy Systems talent tree:

Classes: Earn 1 point per class at levels 25, 45, and 60 (for your first time reaching each milestone on that class).

Earn 1 point per class at levels 25, 45, and 60 (for your first time reaching each milestone on that class). Professions: Earn 1 point at skill levels 150, 225, and 300 in Alchemy, Blacksmithing, Enchanting, Engineering, Leatherworking, and Tailoring.

Earn 1 point at skill levels 150, 225, and 300 in Alchemy, Blacksmithing, Enchanting, Engineering, Leatherworking, and Tailoring. Dungeons & Raids: Earn points by completing dungeon brackets (such as Novice and Experienced Spelunker) and clearing raid content like Onyxia, Hyjal Summit, and Barrow Deeps.

Earn points by completing dungeon brackets (such as Novice and Experienced Spelunker) and clearing raid content like Onyxia, Hyjal Summit, and Barrow Deeps. PvP & Adventure: Earn points through Honor rank milestones, battleground/faction reputation grinds, exploring Azeroth, and completing specific questlines.

Earning points will come fairly naturally just by playing the game (at least at first), but figuring out how to spend them strategically can be a little more difficult.

One important note is that while points are earned account-wide, each individual character spends points independently across Professions, Adventure, and Resourcefulness in their own Legacy talent trees.

Players should be able to earn up to around 16 points in the current system, which means that there will not be enough points to buy everything. Respecing a Legacy talent tree is possible, but it’s not inexpensive. A Respec costs 10gold at the trainer, so players may want to plan on having a leveling build and then respec’ing at max level to a different build.

It’s also worth noting that the Legacy system and talents could potentially grow and change in future updates. As WoW: Forever continues to evolve, it seems likely that this system will grow with it to further encourage horizontal progression.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news, updates, and guides.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.