World of Warcraft: Forever Makes Big Change to PvP Ruleset Options

The World of Warcraft: Forever beta has concluded, but the team is still listening to feedback and making some very significant tweaks before the November 4 launch date arrives.

World of Warcraft: Forever Commits to RP-PvP RuleSet Available at Launch

Originally, World of Warcraft: Forever planned to launch with just three rulesets: Normal, PvP, and Roleplay. In WoW: Forever, rulesets serve as both a guidance for how the PvP versus PvE restrictions apply, as well as determining which megaserver your player will experience the game on.

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There was always the plan to introduce a Hardcore ruleset at some point after the initial launch, but an overwhelming amount of player feedback from the Roleplay community has led to another new ruleset making an appearance first.

Blizzard recently announced a surprise change that World of Warcraft: Forever will launch with the option for RP-PvP, as well.

“In a recent episode of the WoW Forever Podcast we discussed some of our concerns with adding a Roleplay-PVP ruleset in WoW Forever, but we also mentioned that we were still discussing the topic internally and watching player feedback. Over the last few days, we’ve carefully examined what it would take to add it to WoW Forever and decided to go for it. We will add a Roleplay-PVP Ruleset for launch on November 4.

We’re also working hard to make it so that you can select the Roleplay-PvP ruleset and reserve names there next week when our Name Reservation period begins on Tuesday, October 27.”

This is very exciting news for fans of the Roleplay experience who did not want to have to join the PvP server just to experience open-world battles against the opposing faction. That said, there are some members of the core PvP community who worry this will splinter the PvP audience into two smaller groups and create a fractured experience.

The hope from Blizzard, and supporters of the RP-PvP ruleset, is that the megaservers will help negate that issue and there will be enough players to support both separate experiences. It should be very interesting to see how that plays out when the game officially launches in early November and players begin making their first official World of Warcraft: Forever characters.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news and updates.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. World of Warcraft: Forever releases on November 4, 2026.