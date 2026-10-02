World of Warcraft: Forever Raises Level Cap and Unlocks Another Dungeon

World of Warcraft: Forever beta players have been exploring Azeroth for a few weeks now and it’s time to expand the adventure beyond level 20 for the first time.

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

The World of Warcraft: Forever beta test has been incredibly popular so far and tons of players were willing to pay for early access to test out the content and explore this new take on the original Azeroth experience.

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As the playtest continues, Blizzard has been collecting tons of feedback and making tweaks on the level 1-20 experience. Now, the team is finally ready to raise the level cap up to 30 and allow players to continue exploring into new regions. Additionally, players will be able to access a handful of additional dungeons.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest changes that arrives in the latest World of Warcraft: Forever update:

Players can now level up to a maximum of level 30.

New Dungeon – Excavation Site: Wetlands (26-31).

Players now have access to Razorfen Downs (25+) and Uldaman (30+), in addition to the following, already available, dungeons: Ragefire Chasm Hall of Thanes Ruins of Lordaeron Wailing Caverns The Deadmines Shadowfang Keep The Stockade Blackfathom Deeps Gnomeregan Razorfen Kraul Scarlet Monastery

There are now barbershops in Darnassus and Thunder Bluff, all barbershops now have barbers working at them, and city guards will give directions to barbershops.

Camping

The Boosted Rest debuff caused by this camp feature now has a different icon intended to make the effect clearer, and the tooltip has been rewritten to be clearer.

Wording on camping features has been adjusted to use the term “mutually exclusive” instead of just “exclusive” to reduce some confusion around functionality.

Campfires no longer deal damage to players below level 5, and they deal reduced damage to players with less than 90% health.

Items

Savory Whimsyfin Delight now uses an orc equivalent of the Ninja and Pirate outfits from the Savory Deviate Delight.

Developers’ notes: The prior transformations were placeholder, but we may reintroduce similar ones in the future!

When selling to a vendor a BoE item which has an appearance you have not collected, the item will now become soulbound (was Bound to Account).

Additionally, the update made a ton of little tweaks to various class features and abilities, gamepad support, professions, and other systems.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news and updates as the beta test continues and the release date approaches.

World of Warcraft: Forever releases on November 4 for PC.