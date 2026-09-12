World of Warcraft Forever Revealed At BlizzCon 2026

World of Warcraft Forever was officially announced at BlizzCon 2026 and it arrives far sooner than predicted.

“THis is Classic Plus”

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World of Warcraft Forever is a new beginning that never ends. This is another way to play WoW that’s friendly, familiar, and new. Forever is focused on what made vanilla so memorable in the first place: Azeroth as a character.

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Instead of one big heroic story, players will carve their own paths. There is no rush and it is the journey that counts, not the destination. The game is designed to be easy to get into and play, but take a long time to master.

The game will include new zones, new skills and talents, 10 and 20 person raids, and new race and class combinations. There are new items and rewards, new reputations, and over 1,000 new quests.

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The world has also been updated with new visuals. The story takes place around the time of year 1 of vanilla WoW. That said, the future may change from the lore and timeline players are familiar with after that point.

Players will be leveling to 60 and staying at 60 indefinitely. There is no desire to race ahead and leave things behind. That said, there will be other ways to advance and grow at level 60 that will be announced in the future.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates.

World of Warcraft Forever launches on November 4, 2026.

This is a developing story…