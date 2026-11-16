World of Warcraft: Forever – Warchief’s Blessing and Might of Stormwind Explained

World of Warcraft: Forever players around the globe have begun hitting max level and taking down some of the game’s biggest bosses, which has been leading to some powerful buffs for players in and around each faction’s capital cities.

How to Get The Warchief’s Blessing or the Might of Stormwind Buff

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Many World of Warcraft: Forever players are taking their time through the leveling journey, but enough time has gone by since launch that some players are beginning to tackle the existing endgame content.

Videos by VICE

Nostalgic fans of vanilla WoW or Classic WoW players likely have noticed the familiar super powerful faction buffs that began arriving late last week. The Warchief’s Blessing and the Might of Stormwind buffs are back in WoW: Forever with a few unique changes.

Everyone in or around each faction’s capital gain the special blessing after a player completes and turns in Rend Blackhand’s head. For horde players, that means turning in the For The Horde! quest to Thrall. For Alliance players, it’s turning in End of the Dark Horde to Master Mathias Shaw in Stormwind.

Here is a breakdown of which zones gain the benefit when the quest is turned in:

Alliance Zones – You will receive the Might of Stormwind buff in the following zones: Stormwind City Goldshire (Elwynn Forest) Lakeshire (Redridge Mountains) Westfall (Sentinel Hill)

– You will receive the Might of Stormwind buff in the following zones: Horde Zones – You will receive the Warchief’s Blessing buff in the following zones: Orgrimmar The Crossroads (The Barrens) Razor Hill (Durotar)

– You will receive the Warchief’s Blessing buff in the following zones:

Players who gain either buff will get the following incredibly benefits:

+300 Health

+15% Haste

10 mana every five seconds for a full hour.

Blizzard Principal Game Designer Johnny Cash shared some of the updates to the buffs on social media now that they have been appearing more frequently:

“Glad to see the world buffs start to roll out! I love the original RP in SW/Org/Crossroads, so I fixed up the Heralds of Thrall to show up to buff people in not just the Crossroads but the Razor Hill guard tower as well.

I also added new Stormwind Criers that ride into Goldshire, Lakeridge, and Sentinel Hill to do the same for the Alliance. They come in from the right road, but spawn not too far away so it doesn’t take an eternity. Everything is an opportunity to tie it to the world.

The world is the main character. We’re all just adventurers in it. That’s really important to us and to me.”

The frequency of blessing will likely slow down as the first big wave of max level characters makes their way through and finishes this quest line, but for now players can hope to benefit from the buffs pretty frequently if they are spending time in the impacted zones.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news, updates, and guides as the early days of the game continue to play out.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.