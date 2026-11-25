World of Warcraft: Forever introduces a handful of new systems in the classic+ experience and one of them is particularly exciting for fans of crafting professions.

Earning and Spending Merchant’s Favor in WoW: Forever

Screenshot: Blizzard

While adventuring across Azeroth in World of Warcraft: Forever, players will inevitably stumble upon Waylaid Crates as they loot random mobs. Waylaid Crates can be filled with the requested items and then turned in to earn Merchant’s Favor.

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After filling up the crate with the requested items, players need to bring the sealed crate to Dokimi at the Horde camp (outside Crossroads in the Barrens) or Marcy Baker at the Alliance camp (Three Corners in Redridge Mountains).

Players will be rewarded with Merchant’s Favor and some silver for their efforts. Merchant’s Favor is a per-character currency that players can use to purchase items from the vendors around the camp.

Once players have earned some Merchant’s Favor and they are ready to shop, they can check out the following recipe categories:

Alchemy potions elixirs

Blacksmithing mail and plate sets three weapons

Cooking six smoothies that give Spirit

Enchanting necklace weapon and armor enchants relics caster weapons

Engineering bombs thrown weapons goggles belts trinkets gadgets

Leatherworking leather and mail sets two armor kits

Tailoring cloth sets two reagent bags



One important caveat to keep in mind is that the armor and weapons crafted from these recipes are all bind on pickup. That means that players can only use these recipes to craft things for themselves.

Additionally, players should keep in mind that Waylaid Crates can be bought and sold on the auction house. That means that players who aren’t taking any crafting professions may want to sell their found crates to make some extra money. Additionally, players who are trying to earn a lot of Merchant’s Favor in a hurry can purchase crates, rather than grinding for drops.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news, updates, and strategy guides.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.