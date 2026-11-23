Players in and around the capital cities have been receiving The Warchief’s Blessing or Might of Stormwind buffs nearly nonstop over the last week, but an unfortunate bug has been wiping the buffs out any time players hit a loading screen.

World Buff Loading Screen Fix Arrives This week

Many World of Warcraft: Forever players have begun hitting max level and starting to take down some of the game’s tougher bosses and completing some endgame quests. The whole community benefits when that happens thanks to the Warchief’s Blessing and Might of Storming buffs.

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Those powerful world buffs are earned by everyone in and around each faction’s capital city when the Head of Rend Blackhand is turned in to complete the milestone UBRS quest. The buffs offer some amazing benefits, but unfortunately they have been disappearing much too early for some players over the last few days.

Players recently began noticing that world buffs were dropping anytime they triggered a loading screen. That means that the buff couldn’t be taken across continents or into a dungeon. That’s definitely not working as intended and one of the game’s developers took to social media over the weekend to confirm that a fix is on the way.

Aidan ‘Zirene’ Moon posted on his social media on Sunday that:

“This is not intended and is a bug that is fixed tomorrow… The Battle Shout from the Diamond Flask quest was being cast whenever you changed zones, which caused it to permeate out as it gets rebuffed and spreads to others who then buff others etc… The fix to that caused this bug”

According to Moon’s timeline, that means a fix should be put in place on Monday, November 23 to fix the world buff issue. Players are expecting weekly server maintenance tomorrow, on Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see if this fix makes it out the door before that scheduled downtime.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft: Forever news and updates.

World of Warcraft: Forever and World of Warcraft: Midnight are both available now on PC.