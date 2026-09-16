World of Warcraft Forever’s Camping System Explained

World of Warcraft Forever is creating a new camping system to incentivize players to take a rest in the wilderness and reap the rewards of some well-earned downtime.

WoW Forever Camping and Profession PErks

Screenshot: Blizzard

After months of rumor and leaks, Classic+ has finally been confirmed and it’s launching far sooner than expected. World of Warcraft Forever is the third pillar of the WoW experience and aims to enhance the original level 1-60 Azeroth experience with new features and enhancements, while still staying true to the slow-paced Classic gameplay design.

Videos by VICE

One of the new features that the WoW Forever experience is adding is campsites. When WoW Forever launches, players will be able to use campsites rest and gain access to useful benefits such as vendors, repairs, profession workspaces, and one-hour buffs.

To gain those buffs, players will need to slow down, sit by the campfire for a few moments, and get rested before heading back into adventure. It is also a natural place to refresh food buffs, which have received a major update in World of Warcraft: Forever.

A Basic Campfire allows up to three special crafted objects to be added by nearby players. Each player can contribute one object, and those objects share a one-hour cooldown. Every profession has three different objects learned at different skill levels, and each profession provides its own buff or utility no matter which object is placed.

Blacksmiths can place a Sharpening Wheel that increases Attack Power

that increases Attack Power Tailors can place a Faction Banner that increases Spirit

that increases Spirit Herbalists can place an Incense Candle that increases Intellect.

that increases Intellect. Alchemists can learn to place an Alchemy Lab

Leatherworkers can place a Tanning Rack required for more advanced Leatherworking recipes

required for more advanced Leatherworking recipes Cooks can learn upgraded Campfires that allow five or 10 objects to be placed at a camp

These effects are variants of, and do not stack with, buffs normally provided by specific classes. These additions have been designed to give professions more depth, purpose, and visibility throughout the world.

The first campsite objects are learned once a profession reaches skill level 20, either from special nonplayer characters (NPCs) who introduce players to camping or from profession trainers, while more advanced objects come from Blueprint recipes that drop from specific dungeon bosses.

Players will get a chance to experiment with these new features when the beta goes live later this week and when the WoW Forever experience launches in early November. It sounds like a unique system that should create some fun role-play moments and help give players a reason to slow down and enjoy the world without rushing to the next quest or destination.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft Forever news and updates.

World of Warcraft Forever releases on November 4, 2026 for PC.